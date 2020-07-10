LITTLE, Mervyn James:
9 June 2020
Personal message from his wife Juliene.
"Merv tapped me on the shoulder when I was 15 and we shared almost 60 wonderful years together. He was always full of love and optimism, sometimes a bit of mischief, occasionally he drove me nuts, but there was never a dull moment.
I love him dearly." Sincere thanks to our family and friends who came together and supported me with visits, calls, cards, flowers, home-cooking, stories, hugs, and laughter. What a great send-off for a truly good man.
Love, Juliene x
Published in Nelson Mail on July 10, 2020