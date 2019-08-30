FEUTZ, Mervyn Edwin:

Royal New Zealand Navy 13919. On Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, with his loving family at his side, aged 85 years. Loved husband of Cynthia, and the late Letitia. Loved father of Wayne (Nelson), Cheryl (Christchurch), and Maxine (Sydney). Loved granddad of Richard, and Simon; and Daniela, and Livio. Loved great-granddad of Hannah, Finn, Rowan, and Scarlet. Loved stepfather of Mark, Bronwyn, Megan and their families. Special thanks to all the wonderful caring staff on Ward 24 Christchurch Hospital for their love and care of Mervyn. Messages may be addressed to the Feutz family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations to Darfield St John Ambulance would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/mefeutz2908 A Celebration of Mervyn's life will be held in the Trinity Church - Darfield, Cnr McLaughlins and Bangor Roads, Darfield, on Tuesday, September 3, at 11.30am.





