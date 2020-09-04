CAMPBELL, Mervyn Henry (Merv):

Called to glory on September 3, 2020. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Pat. Greatly loved dad of Taya and the late Craig. Cherished Poppa of Elijah, Gabriel and the late Zeph, and loved father-in-law of Emily. Loved by siblings Ngaire, Bruce, Noel, and their families. Messages may be addressed to The Campbell Family, PO Box 7103, Nelson 7040. Sincere thanks to the staff at the Nelson Tasman Hospice for their tender and compassionate care at an extremely difficult time. In lieu of flowers donations to the hospice would be greatly appreciated and these can be left at the service. A Celebration of Merv's life will be held at All Saint's Anglican Church, 30A Vanguard Street, or can be viewed live at www.allsaints.co.nz/live-stream on Saturday, September 5, at 1.00pm.