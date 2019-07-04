BRYANT,
McArthur Charles (Mac):
Passed away peacefully, at Hospice Marlborough, surrounded by family on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. In his 91st year. Loved and treasured husband of the late Doreen. Loved father and father-in-law of David and Doris, Tom and Noeline, the late Wendy, Jim and Janie, and Margaret Anne (Kelly) and Jim. Loved Grandad Mac of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Messages may be sent to the Bryant Family, c/- PO Box 110, Blenheim 7240. A funeral service for Mac will be held at the Canvastown Hall, S H 6, Canvastown at 1.00pm on Monday, July 8, followed by interment at Havelock Cemetery.
Published in Nelson Mail on July 4, 2019