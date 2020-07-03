HYDE, Maysie Maud:

Passed peacefully at Oakwoods Retirement Village on June 30, 2020, in her 100th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Edward Archie, and beloved mother, friend and mentor of all her children - Dale and Delwyn, Rosalind and Lew, Ted and Paula, Suzanne and Len, Sandra and John, Jim and Pauline, and a much loved grandmother to all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. In accordance of Maysie's wishes, a private cremation was held. Maysie's family would like to extend their love and grateful thanks to all the special nurses who cared for her so lovingly in her final months, and also the support and love shown to us her family.





