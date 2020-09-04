May WEIR

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for May WEIR.
Service Information
Marsden House Funeral Services
41 Nile St East
Nelson, Nelson
035482770
Death Notice

WEIR, May (nee Ede):
Peacefully on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Kensington Court, aged 95. Beloved wife of the late David; loved mother of Heather and John Evans, and Colleen and Wayne Muirden; special Nana of Matt and Sam, Carla and Dan, Ben and Lea, Kelly and Simon, and Tanya and Dudley; Great-Nana of Jacob, Elise, Amelie, Harper, Ollie, Marley, George, Ocean, and Skye. Special thanks to the staff at Kensington Court for their love and care of May. Messages to: c/- Marsden House Funeral Home, 41 Nile Street East, Nelson 7010. A private family service has been held at the Hope Garden of Remembrance Chapel.

logo
Published in Nelson Mail on Sept. 4, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.