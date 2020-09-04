WEIR, May (nee Ede):
Peacefully on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Kensington Court, aged 95. Beloved wife of the late David; loved mother of Heather and John Evans, and Colleen and Wayne Muirden; special Nana of Matt and Sam, Carla and Dan, Ben and Lea, Kelly and Simon, and Tanya and Dudley; Great-Nana of Jacob, Elise, Amelie, Harper, Ollie, Marley, George, Ocean, and Skye. Special thanks to the staff at Kensington Court for their love and care of May. Messages to: c/- Marsden House Funeral Home, 41 Nile Street East, Nelson 7010. A private family service has been held at the Hope Garden of Remembrance Chapel.
Published in Nelson Mail on Sept. 4, 2020