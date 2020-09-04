WHALEY, Mavis Lily:
Peacefully at Ernest Rutherford Rest Home, Stoke, on September 1, 2020, in her 92nd year, with her daughter by her side. Dearly loved wife of the late Murray, and devoted mother and mother-in-law of Allan and Robbin (New Plymouth), Lynn and Ross Stevenson (Richmond), and David and Amy (San Francisco). Dearly loved Nana of Anna, Katherine, Isobel and Susannah, Andrew and Matthew, and Thomas, and loved Oldemor (great-Nana) of Sinje and Alva. A much-loved sister and sister-in-law of the Una and the late Frank Stevens, and Anne and the late Warren Blair, and loved Auntie to her nephews and nieces. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff at Ernest Rutherford for their loving care of Mavis over the last several years. Messages to 36 Farnham Drive, Richmond. A private family service for Mavis is to be held.
Published in Nelson Mail on Sept. 4, 2020