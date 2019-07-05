ROBINSON, Mavis Emily:
Brian, Dal, Betty, Helen and families wish to thank all who supported them with floral tributes, cards, food, visits, and phone calls on the sad loss of Mavis, a dearly loved mother, mother-in-law and Nanna. Thank you to all those who attended the funeral service and helped us farewell Mavis. Our heartfelt thanks to the staff at Nelson Tasman Hospice, Wakefield Health Centre, Wakefield Pharmacy, Jan Boyd District Nurse, Debra, Janine, Angela and our wonderful Biddy, Motueka Fire Brigade, Friends of The School Tapawera, Harvey Ruru, friends and neighbours and the many others who showed love and care for Mavis. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement and heartfelt thanks to you all.
Published in Nelson Mail on July 5, 2019