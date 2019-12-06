HEBBERD, Maurice John:
On December 5, 2019, suddenly at Nelson. Loved husband of the late Jennifer, and loved father and father-in-law of Francesca Williams, Sophie and Jeff Marr. Loved granddad of Reilly and Andrea, Stacey and Jayden, Morgan and Berlyn, Clayton, Sean and Lana, Alex, and Lance. Loved great-Grandfather of Eden, Ryan, Lucas, Charlotte, Lydia, and Ruby. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Ron and Shirley, Pixie and Bill Gourley. Aged 77 years. Messages to 27 Redwood Road, RD 1, Richmond 7081. Maurie's funeral service will be held at Marsden House Funeral Home, 41 Nile Street East, Nelson, on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at 11.00am, followed by burial at Rai Valley Cemetery.
Published in Nelson Mail on Dec. 6, 2019