FROST,
Maurice Rex (Maurie):
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 21, 2019, in his 91st year. Much loved husband of the late Aileen Frost (nee Crombie). Will be remembered by his children - Greg, Dennis, Rodger, Colin, Dianne, Martin, Bernard and Keiran. A treasured brother, father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather. A service to celebrate Maurie's life will be held at Marsden House, 41 Nile Street East, Nelson, on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by a private family burial at Hira Cemetery.
Published in Nelson Mail on July 23, 2019