Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maureen WILLCOX. View Sign Death Notice



(Anne) (nee Congdon):

Peacefully at Ernest Rutherford Retirement Village, Stoke, Nelson, on Saturday, 6 June, 2020; aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John for over 50 years together. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Philip and Bridget (Napier), Dinah and Cleve Shearer (Richmond), Stephen and Kerry Ford (Sydney), Richard and Jacqui (Wellington). NanAnne of Liam, Dylan and Maggie Shearer, Raquel and Jessye Willcox, and Sarah Nash. Great-NanAnne of William and Isabella Nash. A big thank you to the wonderful staff of Ernest Rutherford who took great care of Anne over the last 2 years. Messages c/- Willcox Family, 41 Nile Street East, Nelson 7010. Funeral Service details to follow.







WILLCOX, Maureen Anne(Anne) (nee Congdon):Peacefully at Ernest Rutherford Retirement Village, Stoke, Nelson, on Saturday, 6 June, 2020; aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John for over 50 years together. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Philip and Bridget (Napier), Dinah and Cleve Shearer (Richmond), Stephen and Kerry Ford (Sydney), Richard and Jacqui (Wellington). NanAnne of Liam, Dylan and Maggie Shearer, Raquel and Jessye Willcox, and Sarah Nash. Great-NanAnne of William and Isabella Nash. A big thank you to the wonderful staff of Ernest Rutherford who took great care of Anne over the last 2 years. Messages c/- Willcox Family, 41 Nile Street East, Nelson 7010. Funeral Service details to follow. Published in Nelson Mail on June 7, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Nelson Mail Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers