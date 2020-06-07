WILLCOX, Maureen Anne
(Anne) (nee Congdon):
Peacefully at Ernest Rutherford Retirement Village, Stoke, Nelson, on Saturday, 6 June, 2020; aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John for over 50 years together. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Philip and Bridget (Napier), Dinah and Cleve Shearer (Richmond), Stephen and Kerry Ford (Sydney), Richard and Jacqui (Wellington). NanAnne of Liam, Dylan and Maggie Shearer, Raquel and Jessye Willcox, and Sarah Nash. Great-NanAnne of William and Isabella Nash. A big thank you to the wonderful staff of Ernest Rutherford who took great care of Anne over the last 2 years. Messages c/- Willcox Family, 41 Nile Street East, Nelson 7010. Funeral Service details to follow.
Published in Nelson Mail on June 7, 2020