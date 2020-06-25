Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maureen JURY. View Sign Service Information Marsden House Funeral Services 41 Nile St East Nelson , Nelson 035482770 Death Notice



With great sadness we would like to inform everyone that knew and loved our beautiful Mum that she passed away suddenly on June 23, 2020, at Nelson Hospital, aged 83 years.

She will be missed so much.

The most amazing Mum and Nana to Sue and Steve, Keeley and Chris, Jane and Tim, Jess, Dylan and Casper, Amelia, Chris and Finn, Josie, Les, Jayden and Nikau, Georgia and Ryan. Mum had a fabulous life with her soulmate George. Full of humour, music, good food and wine, travel and a love of op shopping, which have all been inherited by us. Mum had a kind, loving soul and was a wonderful role model appreciated by many. A massive thank you to the incredible staff at Nelson Hospital who were professional, kind and respectful. We will be toasting Mum's life at the Freehouse, 95 Collingwood Street, Nelson, this Saturday, June 27, from 3.00pm for anyone that wishes to join us.







