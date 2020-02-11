DARLING,
Maureen (nee Carter):
On February 9, 2020, aged 86, peacefully at Summerset by the Sea. Dearly loved wife of the late Maurice. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Suzanne and Warren, and the late Richard Moys, David and Yvonne, Michael and Carolyn, Andrew and Jo, Peter and Michelle. Loved Nana of Damin, Carl and Christine, Megan, Theo and Eli, Amy, Jacob, Nathan, Thomas and Lucas, Logan and Brooke. Loved great-nana of Kristal and Ashton, Emm and Evie, Bella, Violet and Kade. Loved sister of her 7 siblings Joyce, Ken, Edith, Deidre, Jill, Wendy and Terry. A celebration of Maureen's life will be held at St Peters Anglican Church, 2 Carisbrook Street, Katikati, on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 10.30am, to be followed by a burial at Katikati Cemetery. All communications to 96 Woodland Road, RD 3, Katikati 3170.
Published in Nelson Mail on Feb. 11, 2020