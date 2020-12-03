SILLARS, Matt:
On December 1, 2020, at home in Nelson. Loved husband of the late Jean, loved father of Katharine, Matthew John (Matt), and Hamish, father-in-law of Leanne, and Julie, grandfather of Matthew Harley (Matt), Edward, Richard, Jeremy, Christopher and Nicholas, great-grandfather of Natalie. Family and those who knew Matt are invited to join us in remembering him at 4.00pm, on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Hope Gardens of Remembrance Chapel, 95 Clover Road East, Hope.
