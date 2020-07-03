PAPPS, Mary Ingleby
(nee Bensemann):
6.9.1927 - 2.7.2020
Passed away peacefully at Golden Bay Community Health, Takaka, in her 93rd year. Loved wife of Richard Papps, and the late Gerald Page. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Gilda and Paul, Patrice and Werner, James and Glenda. Loved Grandmother of Cathryn and Adge, Kyle, Christopher and Lisa; James, Amanda, Charlotte and Tom; Frances and John, Graham and Lisa, Jennifer and Sam, Steven and Shantelle. Loved great-grandmother of Xanthe and Steven, Liana and Slaine, and Ellie; India, Aria and William; Preston, Candice and Anton; Lara; and Joel; Isaac and Lily; William, Oliver and Kade; Coby and Darcy, and Harry. Loved great-great-grandmother of Austen and Lucie. With grateful thanks to all at the Golden Bay Community Health Facility for the excellent care received over the last three years.
Mary will be sadly missed.
Forever with the Lord.
Funeral to be held at the Takaka Church of the Epiphany, on Tuesday, July 7, at 1.00pm.
