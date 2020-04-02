ELLIOTT, Mary Genee:
Peacefully at Murchison Hospital, on Monday, March 23, 2020. Aged 73. Dearly loved wife of Ron. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Matthew and Michelle (Murchison), James and Kirsty (Gore), Daniel (Timaru). Loved Nana of Nathan, Ryan, Tessa, Melanie, and Leila Rose. A recent family reunion in early February at Murchison proved a blessing, allowing Mary the opportunity to meet with and to say her final farewells to her sisters and her brother, all of whom had travelled over from Australia. At Mary's request, a private cremation has been held. Messages to: Ron Elliott, 1 Hampden Street, Murchison or email: [email protected], ph 021 135 0378.
Published in Nelson Mail on Apr. 2, 2020