Acknowledgement

CHING, Mary Gladys:

Larry, Nicola, Emily, and their families would like to extend our sincere thanks to family and friends who have supported us during the recent passing of Mary. We have been overwhelmed by, and so grateful for, the love and support shown to us through the flowers, cards, gifts, food, visits, phone calls and messages that we have received. To all those who assisted with Mary's care and support over the year, a special thank you. Mary, in her own unique quiet, but caring way, touched the lives of so many people. That has been reflected in the wonderful support so many of you have given back to us. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement. And please, remember to smile! That is what Mary would do, and what she would want us all to do. Thank you so much.

- Larry, Nicola, and Emily.



Published in Nelson Mail on Sept. 25, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for Nelson Mail Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers