CHING, Mary Gladys:
Larry, Nicola, Emily, and their families would like to extend our sincere thanks to family and friends who have supported us during the recent passing of Mary. We have been overwhelmed by, and so grateful for, the love and support shown to us through the flowers, cards, gifts, food, visits, phone calls and messages that we have received. To all those who assisted with Mary's care and support over the year, a special thank you. Mary, in her own unique quiet, but caring way, touched the lives of so many people. That has been reflected in the wonderful support so many of you have given back to us. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement. And please, remember to smile! That is what Mary would do, and what she would want us all to do. Thank you so much.
- Larry, Nicola, and Emily.
Published in Nelson Mail on Sept. 25, 2020