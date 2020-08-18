CHING, Mary Gladys:

Peacefully, on Saturday, August 15, 2020, after celebrating her 50th wedding anniversary with Larry, and her much loved family, in the wonderful care of Nelson Tasman Hospice. Beloved wife of Larry; treasured Mum of Emily, and Nicola; mother-in-law of Murray; special Nan to Ryan, Abby, Dylan, and Dani; sister of Annie, Dorothy and Jimmy, Lorna, and the late George; a special friend to many. Mary's family would like to thank all the staff at Nelson Tasman Hospice for their care and support over the last few weeks. A celebration of Mary's life will be held at Waimea Richmond Funeral Home, 24 Champion Road, Richmond, on Friday, August 21, at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers any donations to the Nelson Tasman Hospice would be appreciated.





