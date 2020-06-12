BOYD, Mary Margaret (Molly)
(formerly McKinstry)
(nee Cook):
Passed away peacefully at Nelson Public Hospital, on Wednesday, June 3, 2020; aged 87 years. Loved wife of the late Ernie Boyd, and Allen McKinstry. Much loved mother of Anne and Terry McKinstry (Wanganui), Heather and Eric Relf (Feilding), Jennie and Colin Clements (Nelson), Cherie and Andy McKinstry (Motueka). A much loved and special granny to Millie, Jenna, Shane, Brent (deceased), Jason, and adored GG of Peyton and Freya. Kiwi Mum and grandmother of Qiu, Wei Chen, Xia Min and Jackie. Special Aunt of Suzanne, Lindsay and Jackie, also Aunt, Great-Aunt, and friend to many. A private funeral has been held. Correspondence to: 12A Edwin Chambers Drive, Motueka.
