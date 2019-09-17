BLYTH, Mary Cecilia:
Of Alexandra (and formerly Nelson). Passed away peacefully at the Nurse Maude Hospital, Christchurch, on September 14, 2019, in her 90th year. Dearly loved wife of Donald (Don) Henry Blyth (deceased). Much loved Mum of Ross, Bruce, David, Margaret (Sauer), Alastair, Tristan, Kathryn, and their partners. Loved Grandma of Jared, Jono, Piers, Andre, Dominique (deceased), Jourdain, Sabine, Christopher, Jason, Joey, Poppy, Barnaby, Kezia, and Sophie, and delighted Great-Grandma of Sophie, Emily, Henry, and Scarlett. In lieu of flowers please consider donations in memory of Mary to the New Zealand Brain Injury Association. Donations can be made https://givealittle.co.nz/org/the-brain-injury-association-incorporated-nelson A requiem mass for Mary will be held at St John the Baptist Catholic Church, 3 Killarney Street, Alexandra, on Thursday, September 19, at midday, followed by burial at St Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, St Bathans, at 3.00pm.
Published in Nelson Mail on Sept. 17, 2019