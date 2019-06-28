Martin TUNNICLIFF

Shone & Shirley Funeral Directors
164 Tahunanui Drive
Nelson, Nelson
035465700
TUNNICLIFF,
Martin David (Tunny):
Born 12.8.1962
Died suddenly 24.6.2019
Dearly loved by Mum Lois and the late David Dad, Chris, Tim, Deb, Selena and Jade. Rosey and Dave, Wesley and Ross Charles. Lisa and James and all his Aunts and Uncles and their children.
A great mate to many.
A service will be held at the Waimea Old Boys Rugby Football Clubrooms, 20a Gladstone Road, Richmond, on Monday, July 1, 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by the interment at The Richmond Cemetery. Casual dress please.

