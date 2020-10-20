Martha HARTLEY

Service Information
Shone & Shirley Funeral Directors
164 Tahunanui Drive
Nelson, Nelson
035465700
Service
Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Shone & Shirley Funeral Directors
164 Tahunanui Drive
Nelson, Nelson
View Map
Burial
Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020
3:00 p.m.
Te Hora Pa
Canvastown, Marlborough
View Map
Death Notice

HARTLEY, Martha:
Passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Stillwater Rest Home. Aged 87 years. Loved wife of the late Harry Hartley, treasured mother and mother-in-law of Gloria and Earl, Larry and Pam, and Gwen and Paul. Loved and adored Nana, and Great-Nana, loved sister and sister-in-law, Aunty, and friend of many. Messages can be sent to 9 Fell Place, Stoke, Nelson 7011. A service for Martha will be held at the Shone and Shirley Chapel, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson, at 11.00am, on Thursday, October 22, followed by burial at Te Hora Pa, Canvastown, Marlborough, at 3.00pm.

