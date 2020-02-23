OWEN, Mark Todd:
On February 20, 2020, peacefully at Wairau Hospital. Aged 67 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Todd and Sarah; and Loretta. Loved grandfather of Izaak and Tarn. Loved brother of Derek, Garth, Brent, Terence, Dorothy and Susan. Loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Avon for her care and dedication and for the support shown by Lewis House. Messages to www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz A graveside service for Mark will be held at the Picton Cemetery, on Wednesday, February 26, at 1.00pm. Please feel free to wear light colours.
Published in Nelson Mail on Feb. 23, 2020