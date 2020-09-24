CAMPBELL, Marion (Jean):
Died peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Monday, September 21, 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim, treasured mum to Elizabeth and Anne. A wonderful mother-in-law to Reza and Nana to Yasmin and Alexander. Messages can be sent to Jean's family, c/- 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson 7011 or online at www.shoneandshirley.com A celebration of Jean's life will be held at the Shone and Shirley Chapel, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson, TODAY (Friday), at 1.30pm.
Published in Nelson Mail on Sept. 24, 2020