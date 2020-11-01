Mariane HARVEY

HARVEY,
Mariane Ivy (nee Wratt):
Passed away peacefully at home, on Friday, October 30, 2020, aged 89. Wife of the late Bruce (BG). Much loved mum of Bill (Tasmania), Warren (Waharoa), Robyn (Tauwhare), Pamela (Whangarei), and Ruth (Dargaville, and their respective partners. Adored grandma to her 13 grandchildren, great-grandma of 20, and "Grandma" to so many others. A celebration of Mariane's life will be held at The Lighthouse Function Centre, Harding Park, Dargaville, on Friday, November 6, 2020, at 11.00am. All correspondence to PO Box 306, Dargaville 0340.
You will be sorely missed, Mum.
You have played your last hand of 500 and bowled
your last bowl.
Rest easy, you have
earned it.

Published in Nelson Mail on Nov. 1, 2020
