Marian WOODING

Service Information
Marsden House Funeral Services
41 Nile St East
Nelson, Nelson
035482770
Death Notice

WOODING,
Marian Olive (Pat):
Passed away peacefully in Nelson (formerly of Christchurch), aged 88, on August 17, 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Len; loved Mum of Nigel and Felicity, Philip and Chris, and Michael and Lesley; adored Grandma of Nathan, Amy, Sam, Bailey, Tegan, Paige, Thomas, and Bronte; and treasured Great Grandma of Beau, Leo, Vinn, Kru, and Aali. The funeral service to celebrate Pat's life will be held in the Hope Gardens of Remembrance Chapel, 91 Clover Road East, Hope, on September 5, 2020, at 11.00am.

Published in Nelson Mail on Aug. 28, 2020
