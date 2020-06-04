COZENS, Marguerite Ellen:
Suddenly, but peacefully at her home in Hector, on Friday, May 29, 2020. One day before her 91st birthday. Dearly loved wife of the late Nobby, much loved mother of Trevor and Sasithon, Jennifer, Lynnette, Barbara and Kenneth, Andrea and Leon, and Natalie, and a loved Nana to her 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. The family thanks all of Marguerite's neighbours, friends, and carers who kept a loving eye on our mum. In accordance with Marguerite's wishes a private family farewell will be held. Messages may be sent to 55 Queen Street, Westport 7825.
Hagedorns Buller Funeral Services, F.D.A.N.Z.
Published in Nelson Mail on June 4, 2020