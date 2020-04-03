WOOTTON,
Margaret Eva (née Rowe):
With much sadness, passed away peacefully at Ambridge Rose Manor on March 31, 2020, aged 88 years. Beloved wife of the late Douglas Wootton (Cocka). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Venus, Michael and Janet, Pam and Glenn. Cherished nana to Philippa, Justin, Kimberley, Luana, Cameron and Brandon; Great-grandma of Grayden and Henley. Fondly remembered by her many 'Rowe' nieces and nephews around NZ. A private cremation has taken place, and a family remembrance will be held at a later date due to current restrictions. Special thanks to the staff at Ambridge Rose Villa for their care of Margaret these past years.
Published in Nelson Mail on Apr. 3, 2020