SELBY-BENNETTS,
Margaret:
Passed away peacefully on May 26, 2020, in her 91st year, in Wellington. Former teacher of thirty years at Nayland Primary School. Wife of the late Ian, daughter of Frank and Molly Walkey (late of Mahana and Stoke), and sister of the late Josephine, John; and Frank Walkey and Marion Findlay (both of Wellington). Mother of Louise, Ursula, Matthew and Michael, loved grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 4. Margaret's funeral will be at St Theresa's Church, James Street, Plimmerton, at 11.00am on Tuesday, June 2, with private cremation thereafter.
R.I.P.
Messages to "The Selby-Bennetts Family" c/- PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254, or email [email protected]
Published in Nelson Mail on May 29, 2020