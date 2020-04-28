SAVAGE,
Margaret (Hooker):
Passed away in Hamilton on April 23, 2020, aged 77. She had been unwell for some time and although we are sad at her passing we are glad that she is now at peace. Much loved mother of Paul and Joanne, mother-in-law of Richard, grandmother of Sophia and Jackson, sister of Mary, Carol and the late Bernadette. Margaret has been cremated and a memorial service will be held in Hamilton, as soon circumstances allow. Her ashes will be interred at Marsden Valley Cemetery. All communications to:
[email protected]
Published in Nelson Mail on Apr. 28, 2020