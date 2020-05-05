Margaret PALMER

Service Information
Marsden House Funeral Services
41 Nile St East
Nelson, Nelson
035482770
Death Notice

PALMER,
Margaret (Jeanette):
Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at her Wakefield home on May 2, 2020; in her 86th year. Dearly loved wife of Lester Palmer. Adored mother and mother-in-law of Bruce and Helen, Michael and Margaret, Sally and Donald, and Julie. Loved sister and sister-in-law to Christine, Alex and Pam. Cherished nana of Katrina, Tristan, Hayley, Jed, Annie, Joshua, and their partners. Great-nana to Cora, and Harrison. Loved auntie to her nieces and nephews. A private family service to celebrate Jeanette's life will be held, followed by interment at Spring Grove Cemetery in Wakefield. Messages to the Palmer Family C/- 46 Kilkenny Place, RD1, Wakefield 7095.

Published in Nelson Mail on May 5, 2020
