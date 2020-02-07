McKEOWN, Margaret:
Born January 18, 1932. Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on January 30, 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late John McKeown (died March 29, 2019). Loved mother of Danny, Mary, James, John and Margaret-Ann. Loved mother- in-law of Alison, Kerry, Matiu and Christine. Cherished Grandmother of Shanon and Brooke, Alan and wife Alice, Jonathan, Danielle and husband Shannon, Alexandra and Daniel. Adored "Gaga" to her great-grandchildren Oliver, Cruz, Isla, Anneke, Rosie, Blake & Magnus.
You will be forever
in our hearts.
A Memorial Service will be held to celebrate Margaret's life at 10.00am on Monday, 10 February 2020, at St Mary's Church, Manuka Street, Nelson.
Published in Nelson Mail on Feb. 7, 2020