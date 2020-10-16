Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret MANINS. View Sign Death Notice



Safe in the hands of Jesus.

Margaret died peacefully at home in Nelson with family at her side on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Aged 75 years. Much loved wife of Neville, cherished Mum of Debbie, Gareth, and Vance and Maree. Adored Nan of Abigail, and Hannah. Neville and family would like to thank everyone who gave a huge amount of support and love over this time. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Margaret's memory can be made to Nelson Tasman Region Hospice, these can be sent to PO Box 283, Nelson 7040, or online at

Messages can be sent to 414 Nayland Road, Stoke 7011. Margaret was laid to rest at the Marsden Valley RSA Cemetery, Nelson, on Tuesday, October 13, where a private service was held.







