Margaret JAMIESON

Guest Book
  • "RIP Aunty Margaret."
    - Lynne Kerr (nee Strode)
  • "My thoughts are with Margaret's family at this sad time."
    - Pat Bublitz
Service Information
Marsden House Funeral Services
41 Nile St East
Nelson, Nelson
035482770
Death Notice

JAMIESON,
Margaret Elizabeth:
In loving memory of MargaretElizabeth Jamieson, "1934-2019" Loved wife of Ray; mother and mother-in-law of Alan and Sandra, Pip and Cliff; treasured Gran to Chris, and Maddy, Emma, and Robbie; and great-gran to Ben, Charlotte, Jamieson, and Esther. In lieu of flowers donations to the Neurological Foundation can be made at the service. The funeral service for Margaret will be held at St Peter's Anglican Church, Atawhai, Nelson, on Friday, September 27, 2019, at 10.30am.

Published in Nelson Mail on Sept. 24, 2019
