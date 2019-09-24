JAMIESON,
Margaret Elizabeth:
In loving memory of MargaretElizabeth Jamieson, "1934-2019" Loved wife of Ray; mother and mother-in-law of Alan and Sandra, Pip and Cliff; treasured Gran to Chris, and Maddy, Emma, and Robbie; and great-gran to Ben, Charlotte, Jamieson, and Esther. In lieu of flowers donations to the Neurological Foundation can be made at the service. The funeral service for Margaret will be held at St Peter's Anglican Church, Atawhai, Nelson, on Friday, September 27, 2019, at 10.30am.
