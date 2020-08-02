BEVERIDGE,

Margaret Turnbull:

Born at 27 Brewland St, Galston, Scotland, on August 17, 1928. Margaret would explain that she along with her three older sisters arrived in New Zealand on July 9, 1932, aged "very nearly four" aboard the Rangitira on it's maiden voyage. After a full and happy life in Nelson with her loving husband Bill, she died peacefully in Blenheim, August 1, 2020 aged very nearly ninety two. Loved and adored by many, she was a mother of two, Bruce and Jane, Grandmother of two, Kent and Fraser and Great-grandmother of very nearly two, Poppy and One on the way, mother-in-law of Kelvin, Jill and Grandmother-in-law of Kiah. Although now departed her gentle smile stays within us all. Jane and Bruce invite you to a service for cremation at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 3.00pm.





