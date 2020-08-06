Margaret AMOR

Guest Book
  • "Rest in peace Nan. Forever in my heart, never forgotten."
    - Christopher Amor
Service Information
Academy Funeral Services Ltd
65 Main South Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
033430919
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 7, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Academy Funeral Services Ltd
65 Main South Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
Death Notice

AMOR, Margaret Elizabeth:
On August 5, 2020, peacefully at St Allisa Lifecare, Christchurch; aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Peter, loved mother and mother-in-law of Philip and Sharon, Shirley and Owen Coppage, Carolyn and Martin, and Rosemary and Jamie Walton, loved grandmother of Lee, Paul, Christopher, Anna, Isaac, Max and Ruby, and a loved great-grandmother and sister. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the Amor family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, Christchurch, This Day (Friday), at 1.30pm.
Published in Nelson Mail on Aug. 6, 2020
