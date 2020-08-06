AMOR, Margaret Elizabeth:
On August 5, 2020, peacefully at St Allisa Lifecare, Christchurch; aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Peter, loved mother and mother-in-law of Philip and Sharon, Shirley and Owen Coppage, Carolyn and Martin, and Rosemary and Jamie Walton, loved grandmother of Lee, Paul, Christopher, Anna, Isaac, Max and Ruby, and a loved great-grandmother and sister. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the Amor family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, Christchurch, This Day (Friday), at 1.30pm.
Published in Nelson Mail on Aug. 6, 2020