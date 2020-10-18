ALLINGHAM,
Maree Elsie (nee Butt):
Maree passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Terence Alan Allingham, and devoted mother to the late wee 'Bubby', the late Peter, the late Mark, and the late Susan. Sister of David Butt, loved sister-in-law of Della and the late Ken Allingham, special 'second Mum' to Robbie Goodall, and treasured friend of Janice Hendon and Faith Wells. A celebration of Maree's life will be held at St Andrews Uniting Church, Motueka, on Thursday, October 22, at 2.00pm, followed by afternoon tea in the church lounge. At Maree's request, bright colours to be worn.
Published in Nelson Mail on Oct. 18, 2020