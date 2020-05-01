STEYN, Marc:
Aged only 57, passed peacefully on April 29, 2020, after fighting his cancer right to the end. Loving husband to Susa, father and father-in-law to Tessa, Max, Meg, Peter and Ana, and beloved Opa of Josef, Lily, Pia and Jimmy.
He will be sorely missed.
Marc's family would like to thank the Nelson Tasman Hospice for all their care and support and in lieu of flowers, the family welcome donations to the Nelson Tasman Hospice which can be made at www.nelsonhospice.org.nz/donate. A private cremation has been held and a celebration of Marc's life will take place at a later date as circumstances allow. Messages and tributes to Marc and his family may be made at nelson.simplicity.co.nz/hugs-from-home/
Published in Nelson Mail on May 1, 2020