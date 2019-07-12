FELL-SMITH, Malcolm:

Early Tuesday morning, in Wellington, the world lost a living legend. A fierce debating opponent of Bill, honorary member of the O'Connor Clan, treasured friend of Gabrielle. He leaves behind his wife Audrey, three children Andrew, Oliver and Kate who have inherited all the best bits! (and Gretel - deceased) and three gorgeous grandsons. He will be remembered for his incredible storytelling, his love of red wine and Van Morrison. His send-off will be held in Nelson on a date yet to be decided. We will let you know. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated.



