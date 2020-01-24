BAIRD,
Macgregor Lawrence (Mac):
Peacefully at Nelson Tasman Hospice (surrounded by his loving family), on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Cherished husband and best friend of Jane. Loved dad of Nicky, Lisa, Nathan and Jo. Adored granddad of Sari, Cody, Eloise, Matilde, and Sabine. In lieu of flowers donations to Nelson Tasman Region Hospice Trust would be greatly appreciated and may be sent to PO Box 283, Nelson. In accordance with Mac's wishes a private cremation has been held.
Published in Nelson Mail on Jan. 24, 2020