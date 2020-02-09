ASTWOOD, Mabel Edythe
Elizabeth (Betty)
(nee Friend):
Passed away peacefully on February 5, 2020, aged 84 years. Wife of the late Kevin. Mum to Dianne, Peter (dec), Shane, Paul, and Graeme. Mother-in-law to Cheryl, Ronnie, and Marilyn. Nana to Holly, Flynn, Ronan, Daniel, Shamika, Nicholas and Gemma. Loved Great-Grandmother. Many thanks to all the staff at Kensington Court Aged Care for their amazing care and patience over the past 3 years.
Now you can smile,
dance and be with Peter.
At peace at last.
A service will be held at the Shone and Shirley Funeral Chapel, on Wednesday, February 12 at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Seaview Cemetery.
Published in Nelson Mail on Feb. 9, 2020