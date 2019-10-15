PIPER, Lynnette (Lynne)
Merlene Karenza:
Lynne passed away peacefully among family on the afternoon of Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the age of 76. Deeply loved Mother of Alistair, Russell, Craig, Shirlene, Nigel, Kendall, and Joanne and she specially loved her 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Celebration of Lynn's life will be held at Hope Community Church, Ranzau Road, Hope, on Monday, October 21, at 11.00am, followed by a private family burial. Messages to Shone & Shirley 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson 7011.
Published in Nelson Mail on Oct. 15, 2019