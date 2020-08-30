BARRETT, Lynn:
Peacefully in Motueka (surrounded by his family) on Saturday, August 29, 2020; aged 70 years. Son of Shirley and the late Jim Barrett. Brother of Cheryl, and Neville. Loved father of Amanda and Jason, Tracey and Kevin, Duncan and Candace. Gaga of Jordan, Tayla, Ashley, Riley, Lani, Kayden, Brady, Ricoh, Mihka, and Indeigh. A service to celebrate Lynn's life will be held at St Thomas' Anglican Church, 101 High Street, Motueka, on Thursday, September 3, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Nelson Mail on Aug. 30, 2020