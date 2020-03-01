Lynda JONES

Death Notice

JONES, Lynda Margaret:
Passed away peacefully on February 28, 2020 in Nelson, aged 86. Dearly loved wife of the late Maurice; cherished and loved mother of Glenda and Phillip, Michele (Shelley) and Derek; treasured Nana of Rachel, and Simon Joblin, and Megan, and Lauren O'Beirne; and adored 'Great Nan' of her 8 great-grandchildren. Messages to Lynda's family c/- Michele O'Beirne, 116 Aldinga Ave, Stoke 7011. The Memorial Service to celebrate Lynda's life will be held at the Gardens of the World, 95 Clover Road East on Wednesday, March 4, at 2.00pm.

Published in Nelson Mail on Mar. 1, 2020
