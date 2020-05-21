Lujanka DZEVLAN

Death Notice

DZEVLAN,
Lujanka Dragico (Lucy):
On Monday, May 18, 2020, at home, aged 78 years. Cherished and devoted wife of Jura (George); proud and devoted mother of Marija, Ana, Ivanka, Peter, and the late Johnny. Devoted grandmother of Allie, Olivia, and Sally. Loved daughter of the late Martha and Luka Orsulic. An amazingly strong and independent woman, a great life well lived. You will be remembered and always missed.
"Pocivaj U Miru - R.I.P".
Funeral service details to be advised.

Published in Nelson Mail on May 21, 2020
