Acknowledgement

DZEVLAN, Lucy:

Dzevlan family would like to extend our thanks to family and friends during the passing of our Mum Lucy Dzevlan. Your love and support, baking, flowers and cards, visits and phone calls are hugely appreciated. Special thanks to Donna and the team at Nelson Tasman Hospice, your care and support for Lucy was tremendous. Stella, thank you for your love and support of Mum, your strength and positivity has helped us all through this difficult time. Thank you to Father Bill Warwick, your spiritual guidance and visits meant so much to Lucy and thank you for the beautiful service.

Thank you all again - Marija, Ana, Ivanka and Peter Dzevlan.



