ANDERSON,
Louisa Margaret (Peggy):
On Thursday, August 8, 2019, peacefully, surrounded by family, at Ashwood Park Retirement Village, Blenheim. In her 93rd year. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Mary (deceased), Jeanette and Ian Fowke (both deceased), Cyril and Helen, Lorraine and Barry Baillie, Ron and Gaye, Gail and Rod Sowman, Barry and Lyn, Arthur and Sue, Dave and Irene, and Una and Ewan Baillie. Cherished Nana of 39 grandchildren, 78 great-grandchildren and 24 great-great-grandchildren. Special friend of Ngaire and Jude. Messages may be sent to 46A Colemans Rd, Blenheim 7201. In lieu of flowers donations to St Johns (Marlborough) would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Special thanks to the management and staff of Ashwood Park Retirement Village. A celebration of Peggy's life will be held at the Mayfield Chapel, cnr Hutcheson and Parker St, Blenheim, at 11.00am, on Wednesday, August 14, followed by interment at Fairhall Cemetery.
Published in Nelson Mail on Aug. 11, 2019