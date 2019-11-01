Louis HOWELL

Guest Book
  • "Steve Sorry for your loss-deepest sympathy to your family..."
    - JENNI GRAHAM
  • "Much love xox"
    - Charmaine Williams
  • "Mr Howell RIP sweetheart. Sorry I never got another chance..."
    - Charmaine Williams
  • "I used to work with Lou at Reading Cinemas in Paraparaumu...."
    - Janee Hoare
Service Information
Harbour City Funeral Home Ltd
Cnr Fergusson Drive & Ward St
Wellington, Wellington
045288924
Death Notice

HOWELL, Louis Acker:
Passed away peacefully at St Joseph's Home of Compassion on October 29, 2019, after a short illness. Dearly loved husband of the late Georgia. Loved father of Steve, Teresa, Brent, Catherine and Justin. Will be dearly missed by his sister Fay, grandchildren David, Craig, Natalie, Manson, Rose, and Connor, and his extended family. Grateful thanks to St Joseph's Home of Compassion and Hutt Hospital for their care of Louis. Messages to the family may be posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040. A celebration of Louis' life will be held at Harbour City Funeral Home, 674 Fergusson Drive, Upper Hutt, on Tuesday, November 5, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation.

Published in Nelson Mail on Nov. 1, 2019
