STEENHART, Lorna:
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Aged 92 years. Loved wife of the late Laurie, loved mother and mother-in-law of Tony and Jude, Lyndy Monopoli, and Christine and Len Riding (Bathurst). Special and loved Nan and great-Nan of all her grandchildren. Messages can be sent to the Steenhart family, c/- Shone and Shirley, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson 7011, or made online at www.shoneandshirley.com If you wish, a donation to the SPCA can be made in Lorna's memory, and can be sent to the Nelson SPCA, PO Box 50, Nelson 7040, or made online at www.spca.nz/donate/donate-now At Lorna's request a family service was held at the Shone and Shirley Chapel on Tuesday, February 18.
Published in Nelson Mail on Feb. 18, 2020