BEARD, Lola Dawn:

Sadly we have to announce the passing of our special Mum who passed away peacefully on November 6, 2019. At her request a private cremation has taken place and a private interment gathering will be held at a later date. Much loved wife of Joe (deceased) and her children Annette, and Paul (deceased), Pat and Gale, Colleen and Paul, Kerry and Sally, Gary and Margaret, Judy and Sleepy, Chris and Vanessa, and all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. You were an inspiration for which we will all hold dearly for the rest of our lives.

"Till we meet again R.I.P."

A very special thank you to Dr Hurlow, a very special person in her life who made such a difference. We can never thank him enough.



